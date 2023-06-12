Grants For Promising New Artists

BOSTON-based SALT LICK INCUBATOR, the non-profit organization that supports diverse, emerging musicians, has awarded over $150,000 through grants and collaborative opportunities, helping new artists discover pathways to sustainable careers via an exploitation-free ecosystem. The recipients retain all rights.

The new grant winners include PIAO, CARVER COMMODORE, LEA THE LEOX, PHILIP-MICHAEL SCALES, BELA PIERCE and THE ARCADIAN WILD. All were hand-chosen by the ARTIST ADVISORY BOARD that includes JON BATISTE, PATRICE RUSHEN, CLAUDE KELLY, ALISON BROWN, HARVEY MASON JR., WILL WELLS and T BONE BURNETT.

Grant applications are available here.

With a focus on R&B, neo-soul, singer-songwriter, AMERICANA, bluegrass, folk, and their LATIN and AFRICAN analogues, the SALT LICK INCUBATOR artist advisory board selects artists with a “fire in the belly” to pursue a career in music and who would like to be part of a larger collective. The organization offers no-strings attached micro-grants of $5–15k per artist, for financial help to cover anything from studio time, pressing vinyl, producing a video, tour support, marketing, and anything to help further a career. The plans are proposed by the recipient, and advised by SALT LICK INCUBATOR.

Learn more about the grant winners here.

SALT LICK INCUBATOR is led by Executive Chairman ROGER BROWN (former BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC President) and President LIZA LEVY (formerly of ROUNDER RECORDS and UMG), and is backed by a leadership council with representatives from CAA, AWAL, SPOTIFY, UMG, SONY, ROC NATION, ATLANTIC, TIKTOK and DOWNTOWN MUSIC GROUP, among others.

Commented ROGER BROWN, “We believe in the power of music to inspire, transform, soothe, provoke, and give expression to our deepest aspirations and hopes. We also honor the artists who are committed to join the tradition of the griots and troubadours who give us these musical gifts. Music is one of the most powerful tools we have to help people understand, hear, and embrace one another.”

Added T BONE BURNETT, “I’m delighted to be part of helping the next generation of music-makers bring their gifts to us all. The sacred, timeless act of making music is the way we nourish ourselves and rejuvenate the soul. It is the source of our connection and commitment to one another.”

In addition, SALT LICK INCUBATOR produces songwriter and artist retreats, live performances and artist-led group meetings with a team of advisors, including lawyers, managers, agents, labels.

Hosted by grant awardee and songwriter BEANE, the SALT LICK SESSIONS on YOUTUBE feature weekly episodes with micro-grant recipients, alongside national artists, and other local acts.

