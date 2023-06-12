Save The Children

HOPE MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WAYFM, KSBJ/HOUSTON and VIDA UNIDA are supporting COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL's goals of releasing 2,300 children from poverty.

During a recent sponsorship drive, listeners pledged to support the children by giving them access to health care, nutritious food, training and vocational programs, educational opportunities that complement and supplement their schooling, recreational activities to develop self-confidence and social skills, protection from violence and danger, ongoing Christian training, and a chance to see the truth of the gospel in action.

HOPE MEDIA GROUP President/CEO JOE PAULO commented, “The audience response blew us away, exceeding our expectations. It’s so powerful to witness thousands of people mobilized by a vision for the world who then turn around and do a world of good. This is justice and generosity at its best.”

COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL Manager Of Influencer Partnerships MATT HAHN added, “It’s such a blessing to link arms with HOPE MEDIA GROUP to release children from poverty in JESUS’ name with their amazing listeners around the country on WAYFM, KSBJ and VIDA UNIDA. The energy from HMG is contagious, and that passion provides hope to these precious children around the world."

« see more Net News