iHEARTMEDIA and PROCTOR & GAMBLE's "CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE 2023 - THE FUTURE STARTS NOW" is set for JUNE 15 with host JOJO SIWA. Scheduled to appear at this year's event are BELINDA CARLISLE, BONNIE TYLER, COREY RAE, DURAND BERNARR, ELTON JOHN, JEFF HILLER, JILLIAN MERCADO, KATY PERRY, KIM PETRAS, KYLIE MINOGUE, LEO SHENG, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, MAYBELLE BLAIR, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, PEPPERMINT, RAVEN-SYMONÉ AND MIRANDA MADAY, ROSS MATHEWS, RICKY MARTIN, SASHA COLBY, STEPHANIE BEATRIZ, THE OLD GAYS, WILSON CRUZ and more.

Previously announced performances are scheduled from ELTON JOHN IMPACT AWARD Recipient BRANDI CARLILE, ADAM LAMBERT, BIG FREEDIA AND CIARA, BILLY PORTER, FLETCHER, HAYLEY KIYOKO, KESHA, KELSEA BALLERINI and more. (NET NEWS 5/18).

On JUNE 15 at 8p ET and 5p PT, "CAN'T CANCEL PRIDE 2023 - THE FUTURE STARTS NOW" will stream on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK Pages, PRIDERADIO.COM, REVRY, THE ROKU CHANNEL and THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL.

"CAN’T CANCEL PRIDE" started during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many Pride events were forced to cancel. The event has raised over $11 million for six participating LGBTQ+ charitable organizations, GLAAD, THE TREVOR PROJECT, NATIONAL BLACK JUSTICE COALITION, SAGE, CENTERLINK and OUTRIGHT INTERNATIONAL.

