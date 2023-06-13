Debuts Today

:"THE OFFICE" and "THE UNBREAKABLE KIMMIE SCHMIDT" star ELLIE KEMPER and comedy writer SCOTT ECKERT are the hosts of a new interview podcast for iHEARTMEDIA and WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK. "BORN TO LOVE," on which KEMPER and ECKERT interview celebrities about the things they love, debuts TODAY (6/13).

iHEARTMEDIA syndicated Country personality BOBBY BONES is the guest for the debut episode, with AL ROKER, JENNA FISCHER, ANGELA KINSEY, AMBER RUFFIN, ZACH CHERRY, NICO SANTOS, and KRISTEN SCHAAL set to appear on future episodes.

