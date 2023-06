Farrell

Former air personality GLENN "BOBBY FESTER" FARRELL, who left the radio business in 2013, today (6/13), is a graduate of the NASSAU COUNTY (NY) POLICE DEPARTMENT's CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY. In radio, FARRELL was last at then-ALOHA STATION TRUST Hot AC WALK/LONG ISLAND, NY.

Reach out to FARRELL at (516) 592-3333 or glennbfarrell@gmail.com.

