Savran (Photo: WBGG-AM)

STAN SAVRAN, the longtime PITTSBURGH radio and TV sportscaster, died MONDAY in UPPER ST. CLAIR, PA at 76. He had been battling lung cancer in recent years.

SAVRAN worked as a sports host, reporter, and anchor at WWSW-A, KQV-A, WTAE-A, and, until shortly before his death, iHEARTMEDIA Sports WBGG-A (ESPN PITTSBURGH), and worked on the TV side at ABC affiliate WTAE-TV in 1981-91 and at the regional sports channel known over the years as KBL, PRIME SPORTS, FOX SPORTS PITTSBURGH, ROOT SPORTS, and AT&T SPORTSNET. He was paired for many years with co-host GUY JUNKER on cable TV and radio and co-hosted PITTSBURGH STEELERS postgame shows with CHARLIE BATCH.

