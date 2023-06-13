Conference

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and the NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF STATE BROADCASTERS ASSSOCIATIONS are holding a two-day conference TODAY and TOMORROW (6/13-14) addressing the removal of AM radio in models made by certain vehicle manufacturers, and the possible regulation of broadcast television on video streaming platforms.

Sens. ED MARKEY (D-MA) and DEB FISCHER (R-NE) are scheduled to appear to speak on their legislation aimed at keeping AM radio in vehicles; attendees will also lobby lawmakers following the conference.

"This conference will tackle head-on two unique challenges facing radio and television broadcasters," said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "Broadcasters serve their communities with unmatched local news, information and entertainment, and policymakers in WASHINGTON have a role to play in ensuring consumers retain access to their favorite stations. We look forward to working with lawmakers on preserving and protecting a vibrant broadcasting industry."

"Through their service to every community in every corner of the country, America’s local broadcasters understand their audiences and how best to serve their need for information, especially during times of emergency," said NASBA and MONTANA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Pres. DEWEY BRUCE. "Broadcasters are galvanizing this grassroots strength into action by educating lawmakers about two issues affecting the future of our industry to ensure we can continue serving Americans with local news, weather, community affairs programming and lifesaving emergency coverage."

« see more Net News