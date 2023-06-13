Strikes Deal With Sony Music Publishing

HASBRO has signed an exclusive global administration deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (SMP) to support the branded entertainment's entire portfolio including PEPPA PIG, TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY and many more iconic brands. Under the terms of the deal, SMP will represent HASBRO’s existing global catalog spanning thousands of tracks from some of the most popular family entertainment shows of all time.

In addition, MAGIC STAR, THE ORCHARD’s official global division of children’s and family entertainment, has been appointed as HASBRO’s global recorded music distribution partner. Under the terms, MAGIC STAR will release new music surrounding HASBRO’s powerhouse brand portfolio. These titles will have access to THE ORCHARD’s full suite of artist and label services and global distribution network.

HASBRO's LONDON-based VP MATT PROULX said, “Music plays such an integral part in many of our children’s programming, as it allows kids to engage with our characters and storylines in exciting ways. Stories are meant to teach kids important life lessons, celebrate major family moments and so much more. By incorporating music into our storytelling, little ones can better understand and enjoy the content they’re watching. Additionally, music featured on our beloved shows, like PEPPA PIG, can be taken off TV screens or tablets, so families can listen to the tunes on the go and add to their playlists. We’re thrilled to work with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and MAGIC STAR, true audio industry leaders, to expand upon those experiences. With their expertise and HASBRO’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy of finding innovative ways to connect with fans, we are set up for success in creating fun singable and danceable opportunities for families everywhere.”

Managing Dir./ MAGIC STAR WILL SPEER added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with HASBRO on their rich array of amazing kids and family brands and very much look forward to bringing their associated stories and characters to life through the power of music."

