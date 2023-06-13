Released Fall Dates

Electronic music artist DEADMAU5 is set to bring DAY OF THE DEADMAU5 shows back for the FALL. Look for him to bring him to perform at THE MIDWAY BLOCKPARTY in SAN FRANCISCO OCTOBER 21st, RADIUS in CHICAGO OCTOBER 27th and 28th, PEPSI CENTER in MEXICO CITY, MEXICO on OCTOBER 31st and its fourth turn at COLORADO’s RED ROCKS NOVEMBER 3rd and 4th. Tickets for all shows go on sale this FRIDAY, JUNE 16th at 10a local time.

In addition, the MAU5SHOP pop-up shop will make its return for each day of the DEADMAU5 stop where fans can interact with some of their favorite MAU5TRAP artists and take part in unique experiences, plus have access to cool and exclusive merchandise custom made for the run. Red Rocks' corresponding DENVER pop-up is confirmed for NOVEMBER 3rd, 4th and 5th. Details for SAN FRANCISCO, CHICAGO and MEXICO CITY to be announced soon. No ticket will be required for entry.

