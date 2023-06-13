Turin (Photo: JWA Creations)

MNRK MUSIC GROUP has signed the ENGLISH band TURIN (formerly THIS IS TURIN) to its HEAVY roster in a new worldwide deal.

MNRK SVP SCOTT GIVENS said, “We are excited for TURIN to join our HEAVY roster. The band has consistently released uncompromising, powerful music, and fans will love their new project.”

TURIN said, “This new partnership came from working with LEWIS JOHNS on the production of our forthcoming single, ‘The Unforgiving Reality In Nothing,’ and he saw something unique and introduced us to the MNRK HEAVY team. Since that introduction, everything has changed for us. We've got an incredibly dedicated team behind us who have provided so much support and guidance over the last 12 months. We are so grateful to the MNRK HEAVY team and can't wait to push this album out, hit the road and bring a whole new level of heavy metal to you all!"

