Adding Music Services

Music administration organization MUSIC SERVICES is being acquired by SESAC MUSIC GROUP. Terms were not disclosed. MUSIC SERVICES will continue to be based in NASHVILLE, and will remain as a standalone business within SESAC MUSIC GROUP.

MUSIC SERVICES Pres. LYNN LOWE said, “We are thrilled to bring our licensing and administration services and over 30 years of experience to SESAC MUSIC GROUP, a company that is so clearly aligned with our mission to support creators and independent publishers. The entire leadership team shares our vision and is eager to support our goal for continued growth, and we look forward to working together for many years.”

SESAC MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO JOHN JOSEPHSON said, “We are honored to have MUSIC SERVICES in the SESAC MUSIC GROUP family. The quality of their label and publishing services and the integrity of the team is unparalleled, and we are excited to help them expand their reach to a broader set of independent labels and publishers globally.”

