Is It Live Or A.I.?

It's a brave new world at ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 KBFF (LIVE 95.5)/PORTLAND. According to a post on the station's INSTAGRAM, the station makes the claim that they are "making history as the world's first radio station with an A.I. DJ," adding, "The AI /synthetic version of the current Live 95.5 midday host, ASHLEY ELZINGA, is using FUTURI MEDIA's RADIO GPT software to bring a new style of content to their listeners."

PD DYLAN SALISBURY stated, "To put it simply, I am ecstatic to be one of the trailblazers at ALPHA MEDIA helping to build an innovative and unique listening experience for our audience. We have been working hard to ensure that 'A.I. ASHLEY' is just as live, local, engaging, and entertaining as the traditional version, and I can't wait for our fans to hear both versions of ASHLEY in action."

ELZINGA responded, "I am honored to be at the forefront of this evolved version of radio broadcasting. As the world's first A.I. DJ, I will fully embrace the power of synthetic voice software and artificial intelligence; in doing so, I can ensure that my audience has a compelling listening experience."

ALPHA MEDIA EVP/Content, PHIL BECKER said, "At ALPHA MEDIA, we strive to release high-quality products, improve processes and optimize the use of our talent. Adding A.I. to operations will allow us to be more agile than ever. RADIO GPT allows us to showcase our content creators in more instances, with more frequency, and curate more timely, topical, and robust information for ALPHA audiences and clients than previously possible."

Click here to check out A.I. ASHLEY's announcement.

