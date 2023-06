Blaq

REYNOLDS RADIO Top 40/Rhythmic KBLZ/KAZE (102.7/106.9 THE BLAZE)/TYLER-LONGVIEW, TX APD/middays DEWAYNE BLAQ has been upped to PD. BLAQ succeeds OM/PD DAVE MORELAND, who remains with the station but steps back from day-to-day programming.

BLAQ, a DALLAS native, will continue to handle middays for the station.

