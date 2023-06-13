Lessons Of Life

The new book by JAY “JEEZY” JENKINS is called “Adversity For Sale: You Gotta Believe,” and will be released by HARPERCOLLINS LEADERSHIP on AUGUST 8th. “Adversity For Sale: You Gotta Believe” is about his life lessons that helped create the person he is today.

JENKINS said, “Sometimes you have to go through some things—even some things that are excruciating and that you think you’ll never survive—in order to get where you want to be.”

HARPERCOLLINS LEADERSHIP Publisher MATT BAUGHER said, “In this 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop, there is no one we’d rather partner with than JAY “JEEZY” JENKINS.” Adversity for Sale details not only his remarkable story but the depths of knowledge he has to pass on to others. This book is his latest contribution to modern culture and we’re all better for it.”

You can pre-order the book here.

