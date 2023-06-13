Charese Fruge, Lauren Cakes

This week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column finds MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE' in conversation with KEMP BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KVEG (HOT 97.5)/LAS VEGAS’ LAUREN CAKES, who recently made the move from overnights to middays.

Recounting her rise from the Promotion Dept. Street Team to the full time air staff, CAKES said, “The most exciting thing I have experienced on my journey so far is meeting the listeners and artists and the ability to attend cool concerts and shows. I am just as big a fan as any. But my biggest accomplishment thus far is starting from scratch and now hosting middays for the same radio station for almost 10 years.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE' puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about LAUREN CAKES. Read her story here.

