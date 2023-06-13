Cuts

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO, operator of News-Talk KPCC (LAist 89.3)/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES. LAist.com, and LAist STUDIOS, is cutting over 10% of its positions -- 21 of 175 jobs -- in a move CEO HERB SCANNELL attributed to a revenue shortfall in a memo to staff TODAY (6/13).

A report on LAist says that the cuts are primarily among administrative staff, producers, and technicians, and that the station is hoping to bolster its reporting staff and speed at the same time with at least seven new reporting and internal data analyst positions for LAist.com over the next year. SCANNELL told the website that the company will also cut back on podcast production, adding, “The podcast industry has been a rollercoaster -- a rollercoaster up and a rollercoaster down. Now it’s down.”

