WQHT (Hot 97)/New York Sets 'Hip-Hop Forever' Concert
Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop
by Pete Jones
by Pete Jones
June 14, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK has set its HIP-HOP FOREVER concert celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop. The SEPTEMBER 15 concert at MADISON SQUARE features WU-TANG CLAN, MARY J. BLIGE, SEAN PAUL, TYRESE and EPMD. MARIAH CAREY and MAXWELL are hosts for the event.
HOT 97's FUNK FLEX is curator of the HIP-HOP FOREVER concert.