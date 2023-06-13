September 15

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK has set its HIP-HOP FOREVER concert celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop. The SEPTEMBER 15 concert at MADISON SQUARE features WU-TANG CLAN, MARY J. BLIGE, SEAN PAUL, TYRESE and EPMD. MARIAH CAREY and MAXWELL are hosts for the event.

HOT 97's FUNK FLEX is curator of the HIP-HOP FOREVER concert.

