Brooks (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

GARTH BROOKS has doubled down on his plans to carry many kinds of beer, including BUD LIGHT, in his under-construction downtown NASHVILLE bar, FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES BAR & HONKY TONK. Last WEDNESDAY (6/7), during the "BILLBOARD Country Live" event in NASHVILLE, BROOKS said of the soon-to-open venue, “I know this sounds corny, but I want it to be the CHICK-FIL-A of honky-tonks. I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another. And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this: If you come into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower BROADWAY you can go.”

The comments followed two months of controversy aimed at BUD LITE after it featured transgendered influencer DYLAN MULVANEY in a one-off social media campaign. BROOKS' own comments last week made him a target as well, including from Congressman MATT GAETZ (R-FL), who attacked the Country star on TWITTER, writing, "I’m sure glad we have GARTH BROOKS to tell us who is and isn’t an asshole."

On his FACEBOOK Live show, "Inside Studio G," last night (6/12), Brooks reinforced his earlier statements, and clarified the ambiguous "It's not our decision to make" comment from the BILLBOARD event. He said on FACEBOOK, "Here’s the deal, man. If you want to come to FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES, come in. Come in with love. Come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind … and let’s go have some fun, okay?" He continued, "Diversity … inclusiveness – that’s me! It’s always been me. Everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming."

As for what beers he'll serve at his bar, BROOKS said, "I’m a bar owner now. Are we going to have the most popular beers … yes. It’s not our call if we don’t or not – it’s the patrons’ call. The bosses. [If] they don’t want it, then I’ve got to go to the distributors [and] say, ‘Hey, man – your stuff’s not selling,’” he added. “The truth is, it’s those people in those seats that make those decisions.”

