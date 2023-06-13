John & Zoe Gourley With Frances

PORTUGAL. THE MAN's JOHN GOURLEY and his wife ZOE's daughter FRANCES GOURLEY is battling a very rare genetic mutation that causes the degenerative disease DHDDS. She is one of six known cases in the world, and medical science is now in the experimental phases of developing treatments for rare diseases. Unfortunately, because this disease is so rare, it receives very little research funding and there is no insurance or medications that exist.

JOHN & ZOE need to raise a staggering amount of money to find a cure for their almost 12-year old daughter, FRANCES. They shared a heart wrenching "FRANCES Changed My Life" video, telling the story that began in preschool. Watch the video here.

If you'd like to help, they have set-up a GOFUNDME page here.

