LOS ANGELES-based talent management company FOURWARD, led by CEO and industry veteran WILL WARD, has opened FOURWARD RECORDS in NASHVILLE. Already signed to the label are 18-year-old Folk/Pop artist BRENN! (in partnership with JUSTIN LUBLINER's DARKROOM), and indie Pop artist SARAH AND THE SUNDAYS (in partnership with AWAL), both deals made possible by licensing agreements. BRENN! recently released his first single for the label, "4Runner."

WARD previously opened a NASHVILLE division of his management company in 2019 (NET NEWS 6/11/19), and followed it with a NASHVILLE-based publishing company later that year (NET NEWS 9/23/19). More recently, he launched FOURWARD VENTURES, a new, $50 million venture capital fund (NET NEWS 5/4). The label officially launched in JANUARY, with music executive JOEY McCARTHY as its Head of Music.

Formerly a partner in management firm ROAR, WARD founded the global management, production and business development company FOURWARD in 2018. The company has offices in LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, MELBOURNE and NASHVILLE, and has handled the careers of actors CHRIS HEMSWORTH, LIAM HEMSWORTH, COBIE SMULDERS, and AISHA TYLER, among others.

