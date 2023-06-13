Jacobs

THE ENCOURAGERS THE RADIO RALLY podcast will host broadcast consultants FRED JACOBS, LOYD FORD and MIKE McVAY on "Chat GPT & The A.I. Century," available TODAY (6/14).

What will the technology mean to radio and how should you make sure you are creating unique value? The podcast's guests will look at a variety of A.I. tools and lean into a future with A.I.

The podcast is available for free on smartphones through APPLE, AUDIBLE, SPOTIFY and an archive of more than 100 interview episodes with guests from radio.

Fresh episodes drop each SUNDAY, with special events like “Chat GPT & The A.I. Century” and the free quarterly exclusive radio sales events “designed to help local radio sellers boost their revenue in each coming quarter.”

Said RAINMAKER PATHWAYS' FORD, “The podcast started out of the pandemic. We wanted a place where anyone could come for encouragement in the radio business. This episode squarely looks at fast advancing artificial intelligence and the consequences coming to content delivery and specifically radio. Having both MIKE McVAY and FRED JACOBS join us means you will get a powerful mix of expertise and forward-leaning open-minded thinking about what is here and what is coming.”

« see more Net News