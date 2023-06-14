The Hollies (Photo: Tony Russell)

BMG has purchased the recordings catalogue of ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees, THE HOLLIES. The deal includes more than 20 studio, compilation, live and tribute albums, wholly owned by the British group, from 1967 to present.

A statement from THE HOLLIES said, "BMG’s history as a trusted custodian of some of music’s greatest works assures we know our music and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come."

BMG Repertoire & Marketing, NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES Pres. THOMAS SCHERER added, "THE HOLLIES spearheaded the ‘British Invasion’ of the Sixties, and we are delighted to have secured rights to their golden period in the US, including ‘Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)’. We are honored to represent their continuing creative legacy."

« see more Net News