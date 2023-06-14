D Scott

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKKF (KISS 102.3)/ALBANY afternoon personality D SCOTT is leaving the station. SCOTT's final shift will be this FRIDAY (6/16).

SCOTT made the announcement with a post on his FACEBOOK page saying, "It's been just over a decade since I first cracked the mic for Kiss 102.3 and with that said, this Friday will be my final air shift on the station. I'm leaving on my own, so let's not get all "stupid radio" upset here. I have a new opportunity that I've been waiting a long time for. That news, I will give to you soon enough."

SCOTT continued, "To my co-workers at iHM Albany, I love you all. You've all been a great pleasure to work with and I will forever cherish our time and experiences together. You made the job fun, the way it's supposed to be.

For anyone that enjoys hearing me talk nonsense on the radio, stay tuned. The next adventure is going to be even more fun!"

No word from WKKF on who will succeed SCOTT.

You can reach SCOTT at dscottradio@yahoo.com.

ALBANY's TIMES UNION has more here.

