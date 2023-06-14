New Directory

BIA ADVISORY SERVICES has published its first Hispanic Radio Station Directory, to be updated quarterly. The guide includes call signs, formats, and owners and parent companies.

“There are nearly 2,000 Spanish formatted commercial and non-commercial AM and FM radio stations, owned by more than 700 different entities,” said VP/Forecasting & Analysis NICOLE OVADIA. “It’s a lifeline for some communities and a valuable market for advertisers trying to reach the population.”

CEO TOM BUONO added, “For 40 years, BIA has been the trusted resource and authority to the broadcast community. Given the importance of Hispanic radio to media owners, ad agencies and marketers, we developed this reference guide to reveal the depth and value of Spanish language and Spanish formatted stations in the broadcast industry.”

Download the directory and a companion report here.

