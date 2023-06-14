R Dub!

BENZTOWN syndicated SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS creator, host and producer and LOCAL MEDIA OF AMERICA/SAN DIEGO Dir./Programming R DUB! has gone viral after visiting TURKMENISTAN, completing his goal of visiting all 193 countries of the world. R DUB!'s launch of a new CALIFORNIA desert micronation, the REPUBLIC OF SLOWJAMASTAN, played a big role in R DUB!'s viral explosion. SLOWJAMASTAN was started in 2022.

Media coverage of R DUB!'s travels and micronation included reports on CNN, DAILY MAIL, YAHOO! NEWS, INSIDER, THE MIRROR, METRO UK, KTLA-TV/LOS ANGELES, KSWB-TV/SAN DIEGO, MEGA NOTICIAS CHILE, BOL NEWS (PAKISTAN), CURLY TALES (MUMBAI), and MINT (DELHI), among many others.

R DUB! noted, "Holy cow! Never in a million years did I think this silly little project would explode like this! I feel like I'm in a dream! To see SLOWJAMASTAN in the headlines of news outlets around the world, in so many countries - dear God, what did I get myself into!? Maybe it's because SLOWJAMASTAN is a nation that anyone and everyone in the world can join and enjoy - even if only virtually.”

He went on to say, “SLOWJAMASTAN is a reprieve from the constant fighting and divisiveness so prevalent everywhere, at every moment. Our nation is an escape from all this drama. We welcome everyone, and we specifically don't use any labels except one: We are all simply "Slowjamastani!" This is the kind of unity missing in AMERICA today! Maybe SLOWJAMASTAN is just what our world needs right about now?”

You can get more information on the REPUBLIC OF SLOWJAMASTAN or apply for a passport here.

