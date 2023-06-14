Fins' New Spanish Language Home

MIAMI DOLPHINS Spanish-language play-by-play is moving from UNIVISION/LATINO MEDIA PARTNERS Spanish Sports WQBA-A/MIAMI to crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WZTU (TÚ 94.9 FM) under a new multi-year agreement. ROLY MARTIN and EDUARDO MARTELL will return to call the games.

"iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI and TU 94.9 FM are delighted to partner with the MIAMI DOLPHINS to carry games in Spanish," said iHEARTMEDIA MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE Market Pres. SHARI GONZALEZ. “It’s an honor and an opportunity to amplify comprehensive coverage to SOUTH FLORIDA’s loyal fans and beyond our borders. We are excited to work together with the team to provide top-quality game day coverage in English and now Spanish too."

"We, at TÚ 949, are thrilled and honored to welcome the MIAMI DOLPHINS," said iHEARTLATINO Pres./CCO and WZTU morning host ENRIQUE SANTOS. "The DOLPHINS are not just a team, but an organization that truly embodies the diversity and culture of SOUTH FLORIDA. Fins up!"

