VARIETY reports that HALSEY has signed with COLUMBIA RECORDS, a move just months following their departure from CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP. Prior to their exit, the artist had been publicly at odds with execs and negotiating an exit strategy.

HALSEY has released four albums, all of which have reached #1 or #2 on the album chart. The last release was "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power", released in AUGUST 2021.

