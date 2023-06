Labor Day Weekend

SZA and LIZZO are set to headline PHILADELPHIA's MADE IN AMERICA 2023 festival/concert LABOR DAY weekend on BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PARKWAY. The SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd festival also features performances by MIGUEL, TEMS, METRO BOOMIN, ICE SPICE, COI LERAY, LATTO, LIL YACHTY, DOECHII, LOLA BROOKE, COCO JONES, PARIS TEXAS, and more. A special set by MASE and CAM'RON is also planned.

MADE IN AMERICA has generated over $180 million for the city of PHILADELPHIA since the festival began in 2012.

You can get more information on Made In America 2023 here.

