New Series

A ten-episode podcast from AUDACY probes a 1990s police corruption scandal in NEW YORK. "THE SET," written, directed, and narrated by ZAK LEVITT, debuts TODAY (6/14) with three episodes.

“This is a historical documentary that examines what it was to be a cop in NEW YORK CITY during the crack era,” said LEVITT. “In today’s world, where policing at every level is under more scrutiny than ever, this story illustrates what can happen when our nation’s largest police department fails to police itself. I’m thrilled to partner with AUDACY to bring ‘THE SET’ to listeners everywhere.”

“‘THE SET’ is a compelling, fast-paced, and searing look at the tangled web of corruption that engulfed the NYPD’s 30th precinct and the city at large,” said AUDACY EVP/Podcasts JENNA WEISS-BERMAN. “ZAK LEVITT’s extraordinary investigative storytelling skills bring this fascinating slice of early ‘90s NEW YORK history to life.”

