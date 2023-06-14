Mosley

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (SMP) NASHVILLE has signed songwriter, producer, and musician SETH MOSLEY to a global publishing deal. MOSLEY’s multi-genre resume includes two GRAMMY Awards, multiple DOVE Awards, and SESAC's Songwriter of the Year. He is a co-writer on GABBY BARRETT's latest single, "Glory Days," and COLTON DIXON’s “Build A Boat,” and has upcoming cuts with Country artists TIM McGRAW, BLAKE SHELTON, MADELINE EDWARDS, and KYLIE MORGAN.

MOSLEY said, "I’m so thankful to be partnered with SONY. They have the best publishing team in the business. It’s an honor to work with people who take our songs as seriously as we do as writers. I genuinely feel like I have incredible champions in [SMP Sr. Dir. Creative/A&R KENLEY [FLYNN] and [SMP NASHVILLE CEO] RUSTY [GASTON], and the rest of the top-notch creative crew. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."

FLYNN added, "Working with SETH is an absolute dream. His work ethic, talent, and character are all first-class. We are so grateful for his belief in SMP NASHVILLE to take his already decorated career to the next level."

« see more Net News