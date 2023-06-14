Coskun

Founder and CEO of YAMANAIR CREATIVE, YAMAN COSKUN, has announced he will step down from the day-to-day management of YAMANAIR CREATIVE. COSKUN started the company in 2001.

In 2017, COSKUN sold the company to COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and has since run as a standalone subsidiary within the COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS portfolio. He will remain a consultant to YAMANAIR and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and COMPASS MEDIA MARKETING CEO PETER KOSANN said, “YAMAN has been a wonderful partner to all his colleagues, partners, and affiliates throughout our time together. This is bittersweet, but we are extremely indebted to YAMAN and wish him all the best for the future.”

COSKUN added, “It has been an amazing creative crusade. I am grateful for the wonderful relationships I have developed and proud of the monumental progress radio has made in sonic branding. YAMANAIR will continue to soar as we transition into the future supporting this awesome medium, we call radio.”

