Fowler

REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT has signed RANDALL FOWLER to an exclusive publishing and recording agreement in partnership with NASHVILLE MUSIC CONSULTANTS Founder/CEO CLAY MYERS.

After establishing a regional following in CHARLESTON, SC, FOWLER recently moved to NASHVILLE, where he has been working with other songwriters, and will release his first single, "Other Side Of A Heartbreak," on FRIDAY (6/16). FOWLER co-wrote the song with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter CLAY MILLS, who has had #1s with DARIUS RUCKER and DIAMOND RIO, as well as cuts with LITTLE BIG TOWN, TRISHA YEARWOOD, REBA McENTIRE, CLAY WALKER, and others.

At REVIVER, he joins a roster that includes AARON GOODVIN, IAN FLANIGAN and others. Listen to "Other Side Of A Heartbreak" here.

