Rasnick

GIBSON BRANDS has promoted BETH RASNICK to Chief of Staff to CEO CESAR GUEIKIAN. In her new role shhe will collaborate with the GIBSON leadership and extended leadership teams to determine and prioritize business strategies and action plans. She will lead the CEO Office with sponsored high-impact projects, as well as strategic business initiatives from ideation to implementation.

RASNICK's background includes diverse key positions spanning finance, accounting, treasury, business acquisitions and divestitures, transformation initiatives, and corporate strategy. Prior to joining GIBSON, she held leadership positions in VOYA, INC’s strategic finance group including during the company’s IPO and rebranding initiatives. She began her career at ERNST & YOUNG serving multiple clients in assurance practice.

GUEIKIAN said of RASNICK, “BETH will be instrumental in driving our strategic priorities, leveraging 130 years of history shaping the sound of music, and focusing on our future through strategic actions in service to music fans around the world.”

RASNICK added, “I’m honored and so excited to be taking on this important role in leading GIBSON BRANDS into the future alongside an exceptionally talented team whom I know very well. My focus will continue to be on shaping our thriving world class instruments, sound and media/entertainment business across the global landscape and supporting our team through the limitless opportunities ahead."

« see more Net News