Station Closures, Staff Cuts

BELL MEDIA will shut down six radio stations and sell three others while cutting 6% of the division's jobs as part of parent BCE INC.'s decision to cut back its media division to consolidate its brands and newsrooms and eliminate 1,300 jobs. THE CANADIAN PRESS reports that 30% of the job cuts are open positions that will remain unfilled, and management positions are being cut by 6%.

The stations to be shuttered include Comedy CFRW-A (FUNNY 1290)/WINNIPEG; Comedy CKMX-A (FUNNY 1060)/CALGARY; Sports CFRN-A (TSN 1260)/EDMONTON; Business News CFTE-A (BNN BLOOMBERG RADIO 1410) and Comedy CKST-A (FUNNY 1040)/VANCOUVER; and News-Talk CJBK-A (NEWS TALK 1290)/LONDON, ON. Stations to be sold include Business News CKOC-A (BNN BLOOMBERG RADIO 1150) and Comedy CHAM-A (FUNNY 820)/HAMILTON, ON and Oldies CKWW-A/WINDSOR-DETROIT.

CFRN reportedly was shut down in the middle of a show TUESDAY with a brief announcement, while THE HOCKEY NEWS reports that Sports CHUM-A (TSN RADIO 1050)/TORONTO's long-running "LEAFS LUNCH" midday show has been cancelled after 10 years and replaced by ESPN RADIO programming.

