2010 Q93 Party: (L to R: Christina Kelley, the-late Wakeman Linscomb, Bob West, Cooper, Rush, Delaughter & Hale)

CATFISH COOPER, whose real name was MIKE TSCHIRHART, passed away MAY 21st in FT. MYERS, FL. He made a home for himself on then-WQUE-FM (Q93)/NEW ORLEANS starting in 1989 when he took over the night show, and also worked in PHOENIX, EL PASO, and DALLAS, along with stations in MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN, and MAINE.

His former coworkers at Q93 took the time to remember the DJ they knew as CATFISH.

Former Q93 morning anchor GAIL DELAUGHTER remembered CATFISH, saying, "With his immense radio talent and general joie de vivre, CATFISH embraced NEW ORLEANS and the city loved him back. He never met a stranger and had a unique ability to draw folks into his shenanigans, whether it was wielding a mannequin head on a stick, tossing a child’s wagon full of confetti, or teetering on a window ledge with a plastic horn trumpeting his presence. And yes, no one could work a bullhorn like FISH to get the party started."

Former Q93 PM Drive DJ CHUCK FIELD said, 'In short, CATFISH was a star. I've worked closely with quite a few and I can assure you, they all stand out like FISH did. They all have that quality that draws people to them. Their aura is welcoming. Someone you feel like you either know or want to know because of their unique warmth and character. That was the CATFISH I remember."

Former Q93 late night DJ TAMMI RUSH said, "CATFISH had no boundaries when it came to being creative in impromptu situations. How funny to hear him on a megaphone while driving the Q93 van in the FRENCH QUARTER, announcing the correct pronunciation of ‘NEW ORLEANS’ to tourists! I will forever be grateful to have known him and cherish the nonstop memories that come to mind when thinking of him."

Former Q93 Promotions Director RENIE HALE said, "Remembering CATFISH from my Q93 and Y95 days, he was a promotion director's answer for his street presence. Along with his partner in crime DAVEY D, FISH would always push his creativeness of what could be done and take it one step further. Whether it was carnival or major sticker stops in PHOENIX, CATFISH could be called the JOHNNY KNOXVILLE of the streets. Thanks for the good times."

Rush added, “The entire gang from the Q93 days miss CATFISH terribly but the countless memories throughout the years have, and will keep the crew of Q93 united forever. We cannot think of CATFISH without smiling.”

