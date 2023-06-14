Happening June 21st

"CRS360," COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's monthly webinar series, will present the next installment, "OK Boomer: A Conversation with Gen Z," on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21st at 1p (CT). The session will explore effective ways of connecting and appealing to the next generation of audio consumers, employees, and co-workers, with perspectives from both sides of the generational divide.

Hosted by WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN morning co-host JOEY TACK, the panel includes WFKY & WVKY (FROGGY COUNTRY 101.7 & 104.9)/FRANKFORT, KY's morning host PAISLEY DUNN, SIRIUSXM PD KATHLEEN SHEA, and COX MEDIA GROUP/ORLANDO Dir/Operations and company Dir./Country Content STEVE STEWART.

The session is free, but a sign-up is required here.

