Expanding Flashback Weekend

K.M. RICHARDS PROGRAMMING SERVICES' "The Eighties Channel" says they will now add a second airing of “Flashback Weekend” starting JUNE 16th on VANGUARD MEDIA Adult Hits KRKE-A/K229CL/ALBUQUERQUE, NM. The show is hosted by former KROQ programmer and air talent FREDDY SNAKESKIN.

RICHARDS said, “FREDDY and I are both gratified that ‘Flashback Weekend’ has resonated so well with the audience in ALBUQUERQUE. The music that we feature during the program is familiar to listeners from the exposure on MTV when those songs were currents, and they continue to be among the titles that still get the most airplay on Alternative stations.”

KRKE Owner DON DAVIS describes the show as, “songs that are familiar and I love, yet I've not heard in – sometimes – decades.”

