Sold

STRATTAN BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Rock WJNG/JOHNSONBURG, PA-WMKX/BROOKVILLE, PA (MEGA ROCK) to SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC/SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA for $540,000.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO RICHMOND LLC is selling Gospel WREJ-A-W267CB (REJOICE! 101.3 FM 990 AM)/RICHMOND, VA to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for $500,000.

THE POWER FOUNDATION is selling Religion WWDL/PLAINFIELD, IN and Religion WWQI/MORRISTOWN, IN to THE GOSPEL LIGHT MINISTRIES INC. for $150,000 ($10,000 down, promissory notes for $130,000 and $10,000).

And BETHANY CHURCH OF LINCOLN COUNTY is selling the construction permit for KHBN/BELOIT, KS to AMERICAN CHRISTIAN RADIO, INC. for $1.

