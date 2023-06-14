McClure (Photo: GoFundMe)

HODGES MEDIA Sports WKGN-A-W289CU (FOX SPORTS KNOXVILLE)/KNOXVILLE midday co-host CODY MCCLURE got carjacked while driving for UBER SUNDAY night, reports ABC affiliate WATE-TV/KNOXVILLE.

MCCLURE said that he was held up at gunpoint after his two passengers told him to stop the car. He told the TV station that while he hosts the radio show, "that's only three hours a day and so you know most of the money I make I have to get through doing something else other than sports radio." He said that 70% of his work time is devoted to UBER driving.

MCCLURE's co-host JON REED has set up a GOFUNDME page to help MCCLURE.

