Two staffers at AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS have been promoted to Co-Heads of the studio while one of the division's co-founders has a new corporate role. Head of Operations BARI FINKEL and Executive Producer JE-ANNE BERRY have been given the Co-Head positions, both reporting to AUDACY EVP/Podcasts and PINEAPPLE STREET co-founder JENNA WEISS-BERMAN, who moved up to her present corporate position in MARCH. Meanwhile, WEISS-BERMAN's co-founder MAX LINSKY has been named Senior Podcast Strategist for AUDACY.

“As everyone who has worked with BARI or JE-ANNE knows, they are the perfect team for this job,” said LINSKY. “Bari has been here since day one, and JE-ANNE joined once we were part of AUDACY -- the combination of those two vantage points, plus the shared vision for where podcasting is headed, makes me just so excited for this next era.”

“I’m thrilled about what’s to come for PINEAPPLE,” said WEISS-BERMAN. “BARI and JE-ANNE have proven again and again over the years that they are creative, driven leaders and the studio will flourish under their direction. I can’t wait to work with them in this new way.”

In a joint statement, BERRY and FINKEL said, “We are incredibly proud of PINEAPPLE and thrilled to step into our new positions. Through our respective roles and the many different shows and partners we’ve worked with, we’ve had incredible experiences at AUDACY, making phenomenal podcasts with the most passionate teams. Being able to partner with each other to build on what MAX and JENNA founded is a real honor and we can’t wait for people to see and hear PINEAPPLE’s upcoming work.”

