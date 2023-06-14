Walker

COX MEDIA GROUP Country WNGC (YOUR GEORGIA COUNTRY)/ATHENS, GA, has a morning show opening with co-host WALKER of the WALKER & HALEY show announcing plans to leave the cluster after 17 years to move to NORTH CAROLINA for his wife's career. Co-host HALEY BARTOLLETA (who just got married on JUNE 10th and is currently honeymooning), remains in place. She joined the show in FEBRUARY.

OM/Dir. of Branding & Programming PETE DEGRAFF is leading the search, and candidates must have "previous experience on terrestrial radio in any size market--any music format and in any daypart." Find the job opening and apply here.

Meanwhile, in related news, see a photo of BARTOLETTA's wedding to ALEX MASON below, and congratulate her here.

