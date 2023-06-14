Morris (Photo: LinkedIn)

WHEELER MORRIS has stepped down from his role as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's five-station cluster in FORT COLLINS, CO, after 10 months on the job. Prior to that, he had been HUBBARD RADIO/SEATTLE VP/Market Mgr. for nearly 2/12 years, and with that company in various roles for more than four years.

MORRIS shared the news on LINKEDIN, writing, "I recently came to the conclusion that local media management isn't the right place for me right now, so I made the difficult decision to step away from TOWNSQUARE. TOWNSQUARE was a great company to work for, and I look forward to following along as the local team in Northern COLORADO and all of TOWNSQUARE continues to reach new heights in the awesome and fun business we call local media. As for what is next for me ... may the searching and networking begin!"

