'617 Day' on 6/17

EMERSON COLLEGE Triple A WERS/BOSTON presents '617 DAY' to celebrate BOSTON’S local music community. This free event will take place on SATURDAY JUNE 17th from 1-6p (ET) at the newly opened EMERSON UNCOMMON STAGE at the corner of BOYLSTON and TREMONT STREETS on the BOSTON COMMON.

Local talent scheduled to perform include CHRYSALIS with COCO SMITH, POSITIVELY DAVES, BAGLIO & ESTES, MIRANDA RAE and WILL DAILEY & FRIENDS.

WERS GM HOWARD SIMPSON shared "Our music scene is vibrant and BOSTON strong. History shows us it's taken us through some dark times with a steady groove of love, light and inspiration. That's definitely worth a dedicated celebration.”

Go here for more information.

« see more Net News