Lanez (Photo: Michael A Walker Jr / Shutterstock.com)

TORY LANEZ's sentencing in the 2020 shooting of MEGAN THEE STALLION has been pushed back until AUGUST 7. Sentencing was expected today (6/14) in a LOS ANGELES courtroom but the judge OK'd LANEZ's defense team's continuance motion.

LANEZ faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. He was convicted on DECEMBER 23, 2022.

ABC NEWS has more.

