Cantrell

In what he said "may be the worst kept secret in Bluegrass," longtime SIRISXM "Bluegrass Junction" PD KYLE CANTRELL has revealed plans to launch a 24/7, free, online radio station, to be called BanjoRadio. He shared the news in a FACEBOOK Live on MONDAY (6/12). Watch it here.

CANTRELL said he wants the station to be "a home base for people who love Bluegrass music and who appreciate the way we've always presented it ... I just want to create a place for you to come and enjoy the music, and perhaps offer an alternative for you that's a little different."

The 2019 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee joined SIRIUSXM in 2002, and departed in a round of company layoffs in MARCH. Prior to SIRIUSXM, he programmed RYMAN HOSPITALITY Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE for 20 years, and was a GRAND OLE OPRY announcer during that time as well. CANTRELL has been named the INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC ASSOCIATION Broadcaster of the Year five times.

Join the soon-to-launch radio station's mailing list and/or donate to its operational costs (and receive a t-shirt) here. Reach CANTRELL here.

