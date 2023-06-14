Rixx

BRYAN BROADCASTING's Classic Country KJCS (WILLY 103-3)/NACOGDOCHES, TX, has hired market veteran STEVE RIXX as Station Mgr. An East TEXAS native, RIXX began his career in the LUFKIN/NACOGDOCHES market in 1989, and worked for several local stations before going to HOUSTON.

Most recently, he programmed CUMULUS MEDIA's Country KAYD/BEAUMONT, and also did afternoons at sister station KYKZ/LAKE CHARLES and KBCY/ABILENE. Before that, he was OM/PD for Country KSAM and Classic Hits KHVL (THE LAKE 94.1 & 104.9)/HUNTSVILLE, TX.

RIXX said, "I've had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the business, and I'm bringing that knowledge back to east TEXAS to do great radio with KJCS 'WILLY 103-3.' It'll be great to see old friends and spend time with my family, while at the same time working in the business that I love."

BRYAN purchased the station (formerly known as THE BULL) earlier this year from CAROLYN VANCE’s RADIO LICENSING INC. (NET NEWS 2/22), and launched its Classic Country format in MAY. The station identifies itself as "Your All-Time Country Favorites from the '80s, '90 and More" and is the company's fourth "WILLY"-branded station.

