Cash Cobain & Jeffrey Azoff

Rapper/producer CASH COBAIN, who has been championed by the likes of FRANK OCEAN, LIL UZI VERT, LIL YACHTY and CENTRAL CEE, has signed to IRVING AZOFF's GIANT MUSIC.

The NEW YORK CITY staple and "sample drill" pioneer just released a new track, "Slizzy Gods."

CASH COBAIN's album was named one of the Top 10 in 2022 by the NEW YORK TIMES, PITCHFORK and THE FACER, and was one of ROLLING STONE's "artists to watch" for 2023.

Established in 2022, GIANT MUSIC's roster includes TAY B, singer/producer AYLEEN VALENTINE, K.FLAY, NEW WEST (in partnership with REPUBLIC) and ATLANTA trap artist SWAYVAY (in partnership with DEF JAM).

Cash Cobain (middle) with (left to right) Giant Music's Matt LaMotte, Shawn Holiday, Jeffrey Azoff, and Daniel Byrnes.

« see more Net News