Blackie's Final UO Album

JOHN ROWAN, the drummer for ’90s CHICAGO post-punk band URGE OVERKILL, who performed under the name BLACKIE ONASSIS, died on TUESDAY in LOS ANGELES at 57. No cause of death was announced.

ONASSIS played with the band in the '90s, featured on the band's version of NEIL DIAMOND's "Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon," featured in QUENTIN TARANTINO's 1994 classic, "Pulp Fiction," and remaining with the band through their final major label album in 1995, "Exit The Dragon."

The CHICAGO SOUTH SIDE native joined URGE OVERKILL in 1991 which featured guitarists NASH KATO and EDDIE "KING" ROESER. ONASSIS described UO's mission to SPIN magazine in 1992: "We are here to resurrect the era of the swinger — the late ’60s, the playboy life when AMERICA was a fun place. The golden era of VEGAS, NEIL DIAMOND, moonlight dancing and ANTON LA VEY!"

ROWAN adopted the name BLACIE ONASSIS "because I drum in URGE; it's like living in a musical wonderland. The drummer became part of the band's self-created mythos. "The Supersonic Storybook," the 1991 album that saw them break through, included the song "Today Is BLACKIE's Birthday," which showed their developing sense of irony.

ROWAN's personal life started being influenced by a rapidly developing heroin addiction.

HOLE drummer PATTY SCHEMEL wrote in her 2017 autobiography "Hit So Hard: A Memoir" that finding heroin in Chicago was "as easy as ordering up a few bags from BLACKIE ONASSIS, the drummer of URGE OVERKILL, who had a regular hookup in town." On "Exit The Dragon," ONASSIS sang on "The Mistake," "Be careful what you take, you've got a lot at stake/More than you'll ever know, beware the overdose."

Shortly after the release of the album, ROWAN was arrested for heroin possession, leaving the band in 1996. KATO's 2000 solo album, "Debutante," featured six co-songwriting credits from ONASSIS.

After "Debutante," ROWAN disappeared from public sight. KATO and ROESER reformed the band in 2004 without him.

ROWAN is survived by his mother, MARY; his sister ANNE and brother TIM.

