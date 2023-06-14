Lopez & Cohen

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has elected RED APPLE MEDIA/WABC-NEW YORK President CHAD LOPEZ and the WEISS AGENCY EVP HEATHER COHEN to its Board Of Directors.

Said BFA Chairman SCOTT HERMAN, “CHAD and HEATHER are exceptional broadcast industry leaders, and they are a terrific addition to our Board Of Directors. I look forward to working with them to continue our mission of helping broadcasters in dire need.”

LOPEZ has over 25 years of experience in broadcast and digital media. Under his leadership, WABC/NEW YORK is now the #1 News/Talk radio station and #1 station overall in Time Spent Listening in the NEW YORK metro area. Prior to RED APPLE MEDIA, Lopez had been Vice President Of CUMULUS MEDIA’s NEW YORK cluster.

As the WEISS AGENCY EVP, COHEN represents and develops the careers of many of broadcasting’s most successful local and syndicated personalities. She serves on the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA and its FOUNDATION Board Of Directors, is immediate Past Chair, and has co-chaired the GRACIE ALLEN AWARDS since 2016. COHEN had been an officer of the BFA Board since last DECEMBER.





