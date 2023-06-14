Jesse Malin

Former D GENERATION member and successful solo singer/songwriter JESSE MALIN is suffering from a rare spinal disease that has paralyzed him and confined him to a wheelchair since MAY.

Just a few weeks after a triumphant gig at NEW YORK's WEBSTER HALL celebrating the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, "The Fine Art Of Self Destruction," MALIN was at dinner in the EAST VILLAGE when he felt a pain in his back that went through his hips and thighs into his heels. He collapsed on the floor, unable to walk.

MURPHY'S LAW lead singer JIMMY G carried the immobilized MALIN to a nearby apartment, where an ambulance took him to MOUNT SINAI, and he has been paralyzed since that day, MAY 4th.

“This is the hardest six weeks that I’ve ever had,” he told ROLLING STONE. “I’m told that they don’t really understand it, and they’re not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body.”

MALIN has been at NYU rehab center since MAY 18th, doing physical therapy, learning to use his body without his legs. When he’s discharged later this month, he’ll be in a wheelchair and have to move from his current walk-up to a new ADA-compliant one with an elevator.

MALIN manager DAVID BASON has launched a fund-raising campaign for MALIN through SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND. The fully tax-deductible donations will go directly to JESSE's care here.

As a supporter of the JOE STRUMMER FOUNDATION, MUSIC AND MEMORY, LIGHT OF DAY FOUNDATION and SAVE OUR STAGES, and investing in neighborhood rock bars like NIAGARA and BOWERY ELECTRIC, MALIN has been on the other side of giving.

“I always felt that we have a voice with these microphones and with these guitars and with these venues to help each other out. But it’s very hard for me to take back and be that person,” he says. “I don’t want to be a burden, but I’m learning. Just laying here and not being able to walk, it’s very humbling.”

MALIN has had to cancel a planned summer tour, writing on social media he suffered a serious back injury. “I didn’t want to get into the extremity of it. And now it’s just time to let people know. Even though I really believe it’s a temporary state, I’m not going to walk out of here tomorrow with a leather jacket and a cane and go hang out at the bar. It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of being in a wheelchair. There’s something liberating about the truth, that this is what’s happening to me right now.”

